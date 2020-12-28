Karthik and Naira, that is, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi (Shivangi Joshi) of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) remain in the news for some reason or the other. Whether it is about his chemistry or his style, his pictures often make a splash on social media. Apart from this, they keep sharing photos from the set as well. At the same time, the dance video of both of them has come out in which they are dancing with each other step by step.

Steps aborted on Burj Khalifa song

Both Mohsin and Shivangi are seen dancing to the recently released Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s Lakshmi song Burj Khalifa. Shivangi is seen in a western dress in this video and looks very beautiful too. The dance of both of them is excellent like them. This is the reason why this video is being liked a lot. And on seeing this, it has also become viral.

Will be seen together in new year celebration

Actually, this video is from the celebration of New Year. Star Plus is doing an event to welcome a 2021 and this video is during the performance in the same event. This show has also been telecast. In which many stars of Star Plus were present.

Both are the lead cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata

Let us tell you that for many years Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are part of the famous show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from Star Plus. He is the lead cast of this show. In 2016, Shivangi joined the show and since then she has been continuously playing the role of Naira in this serial. Mohsin is in the role of Karthik. People love the chemistry of both. This is the reason that not only the reels, but also in real life, many of their discussions are on social media.