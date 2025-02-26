“I have no years, the years for me do not exist. I am 19 years old, and nobody can take me the opposite, because I also have them in the way of thinking, “said Shiva in his presentation in First Dates This Wednesday.

“Maybe I’m too young, The body does not accompany mebut what are we going to do to that, “he added while greeted Carlos Sobera.

The presenter asked him by his name: “There are several shiva, one has eight arms, and as I am a very restless person from an early age, My grandmother chose that name for me“

“I am a writer. For a while I was a businesswoman, but I left it for dedicate myself to what I love, write booksand I carry it 28, “he said.

And said that “I will never leave it. Those characters that each one has in his life, placing them, putting them together, marrying them and that everyone lives together is a wonderful fantasy world. “





Shiva confessed to Soverera who considered himself ‘selfish’ and explained what he was looking for in a man: ‘‘That is higher than me, that for short I am already “.

“If possible, that I am not fat, that for fat I am alreadyand that it is a educated person, who is going to speak of anything, who surpasses me, ” he added.

His appointment was Chema, which was already the third time he visited First Dates In search of love, trusting that the third was the defeated and find a partner.

Seeing Shiva, the Madrid said: “The first thing I have thought of is that she is a lady, with which, As I am not a man, I am a Truhanwe were not going to do well. “

As soon as I start dinner, Chema took the first Shiva Zasca: “The only thing I don’t like about literature are fantasy books,” he said, to which the writer replied: “Then I don’t like it. I write fantasy books.”





On the sexual issue they also did not coincide: “What is your greatest sexual fantasy?”Shiva asked the Madrid, who replied: “In the sexual you cannot have fantasies, they are made, they are done, they are not made.”

She, after listening to her, replied: “There I do not agree with you. Fantasies have to be fantasiesthey never have to get out of there. If you do a fantasy and get physical, he leaves. “

In the end, Shiva did not want to have a second appointment with Chema as a couple, but “as a friend yes.” The Madrid did not want to stay again: “It seems to me an excellent woman, but not on the loving plane”.