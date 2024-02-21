The judge granted house arrest to Shiva, the trapper who is accused of wounding two boys during a shootout. Here's what happened

The judge for preliminary investigations in Milan granted to Shiva house arrest. The trapper Italian is accused of attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and dangerous explosions. During a shooting that took place in Settimo Milanese, in fact, he had shot to two boys, who were injured. The judge ruled, on Wednesday 21 February 2024, that Andrea Arrigoni, this is his real name, has the right to house arrest.

Last October Shiva had been arrested by the police officers and taken to the cell. Following the investigations carried out by detectives into a shooting that occurred on 11 July 2023 in Settimo Milanese, the trapper's face appeared in the footage of some surveillance cameras located in the square of a record company.

In the images, Shiva was seen taking out one pistol and shoot two boys in the legs. The two young people were injured and were later admitted to hospital. The trapper is not only under investigation in Milan, however.

Also there Prosecutor's Office of Ascoli Piceno opened a file in his name. The trapper, in fact, apparently participated in a fight, together with five other young people, which took place on the night of August 30, 2023 in San Benedetto del Tronto.

Also in this case, the judge of Ascoli had decided to transform the house arrest into an obligation to stay. For the shooting in Settimo MilaneseInstead, he ended up in cell and now under house arrest.

Shiva under house arrest after the request of his defense lawyers

The lawyers who assist the young 24 year old trapper they had requested house arrest which the judge for preliminary investigations of the Milan court decided to grant on Wednesday 21 February 2024.

Shiva had also become a father for the first time while he was in prison. In fact, when he was arrested, he was expecting a child with his partner Laura Maisano. At the time they had not given him permission to leave the cell to attend the birth.