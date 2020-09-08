Kangana Ranaut may have made headlines by giving a statement comparing Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), but she seems to be stuck in trouble. In fact, after this statement, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had also reacted sharply and called her a ‘haramkhor’ girl. Even after this, Shiv Sena wants Kangana to apologize for her statement. Now the Shiv Sena IT cell has filed a complaint against Kangana.

‘Case of treason on Kangana’

Shiv Sena’s IT cell has lodged a complaint against Kangana at Srinagar Police Station in Thane. In this complaint, the Shiv Sena IT cell has demanded that a sedition case be registered against Kangana for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan-based Kashmir. Let me tell you that Kangana had said in her statement that she is scared in Mumbai because the condition of Mumbai has become like Kashmir in Pakistan.

Former Mumbai Police officer sent notice

A former Mumbai Police officer has also sent a notice to Kangana Ranaut asking him to apologize. He has stated in his notice that the statement Kangana has made about the Mumbai Police is derogatory and therefore Kangana should apologize.

Central government gave Kangana the security of Y-category

Kangana Ranaut has been provided with Y-class security by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Her father sought police protection from the Himachal Pradesh government after all the threats Kangana received for not coming back to Mumbai. She is going to Mumbai on 9 September. The VIP system of the country comes under the security arrangement of Y category, which has got 11 security personnel under it, including 1 or 2 commandos and 2 PSOs.