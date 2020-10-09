Shiv Sena, a former NDA ally of Bihar, will also field its candidates in 50 seats. However, this time the party will not contest elections on its reserved election symbol. Shiv Sena has been given the ‘Biscuit’ election symbol by the Election Commission.The letter issued by the Election Commission states that under para 13 of the Election Symbol Order, 1968, Shiv Sena is allotted a ‘biscuit’ election mark from the list of free symbols for 50 seats in Bihar.

Election mark was confiscated in 2019 election

In the past, Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai wrote a letter to the Election Commission to allot a new election mark to the party for the Bihar Legislative Assembly. In this, he gave three options. Explain that due to the objection of the ruling party JDU in Bihar, the Election Commission confiscated the election symbol of Shiv Sena and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections itself.

JDU’s objection seized Shiv Sena-JMM election symbol

The JDU argued that the election symbols of the three parties may be confusing due to the voters’ resemblance. JDU said that our election mark is 99 percent of the mark of Shiv Sena. Similarly, when the assembly elections were held in Jharkhand last year, JDM was seized ‘Arrow’ symbol on JMM’s objection.

JDU got new symbol in Jharkhand elections

With this, JDU was allotted the election symbol of ‘tractor driving farmer’ for the assembly elections in Jharkhand. JDU’s reserved election symbol was confiscated in Jharkhand as well as Maharashtra.

Shivsena got an advantage in Delhi assembly elections

It has been seen many times when the same election symbol has caused confusion in the voter and the loss of one party has benefited the other. Last year, Shiv Sena got the votes of JDU’s share in Burari assembly constituency in Delhi elections. Actually, Shiv Sena had also fielded its candidate.

Confusion increased with the same election symbol

The Shiv Sena’s electoral mark is the bow arrow which resembles the JDU symbol. Political experts believe that the election symbol of Shiv Sena and JDU being almost the same, voters appeared confused and the share of JDU also fell to Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena candidate received more than 18 thousand votes.