Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has welcomed the CBI court’s decision on the Babri demolition case. Raut said, ‘We welcome the decision that has come about the Babri Masjid after 28 years. I, my party, greet LK Advani, Murali Marohar Josh, Uma Bharti and all those who are acquitted in it.

Raut further said, ‘The court has said that this was not a conspiracy, this decision was expected. We should forget that episode. Now Ram temple is going to be built in Ayodhya. If the demolition of Babri does not take place, then we do not get to see the day of Bhumi Pujan of Ram temple.

What did the CBI court say in its decision

The CBI court acquitted all 32 accused, including senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, in the disputed structure case in Ayodhya on 6 December 1992. . The special judge of this trial that has been going on for 28 years, S.K. Yadav, while giving the final verdict of his term, said that the Ayodhya demolition was not pre-planned. There is no strong evidence of the incident. The court has held that there is no concrete evidence against the allegations leveled by the CBI. Some chaotic elements carried out this task.

Special Judge of CBI Court S.K. Yadav said in his decision that stone pelting started at 12 noon on the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. Ashok Singhal wanted to keep the structure safe as the structure contained statues. To keep both hands of kar sevaks busy, water and flowers were asked to be brought. The judge did not consider the newspapers to be evidence and said that the video cassette scenes are also unclear. Cassettes were not sealed, photos were not projected negative. The speech tapes of Ritambra and several other accused were not sealed.

The decision is about 2000 pages. The lawyers of the CBI and the accused have filed a written argument of about eight and a half pages. Apart from this, 351 witnesses were examined by the CBI in front of the court and presented more than 600 documents.

