The Shiv Sena has once again attacked the BJP’s central government through its mouthpiece. The article written by party spokesman Sanjay Raut has said that the passing year has put the burden of inflation, unemployment, economic crisis and despair on the coming year. The government has no money, but it has money to win elections, to topple governments. Sanjay Raut said that we are in a situation where there is more debt than the national income of the country. If our Prime Minister is getting good sleep at night in this situation, he should be praised. Elections were held in Bihar. There, Tejashwi Yadav took on Modi. Nitish Kumar of Bihar and BJP did not come to power in the right way.

‘PM interested in destabilizing governments’

BJP leader Vijayvargiya made a sensational disclosure, saying that Prime Minister Modi had made a special effort to overthrow the Congress’ Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. What if our Prime Minister is taking special interest in destabilizing state governments? The Prime Minister belongs to the country.

‘Government to save Arnab Goswami and Kangana Ranaut’

The Rajya Sabha MP said that the country stands as a federation. Even the states which do not have BJP governments, those states also talk about national interest. This feeling is being killed. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP disbanded the Congress and formed the government. Young Tejashwi Yadav presented a challenge in Bihar. The instability in the Kashmir Valley continues. China has infiltrated Ladakh. The use of coercion on the farmers of Punjab is beginning. The central government landed on the ground to save Kangana Ranaut and Arnab Goswami. Blocked Mumbai’s metro for political arrogance.

‘Supreme court forgotten duty’

Saamana states that if the central government does not realize that we are harming people for political gains, it will not take much time for the broken state of Russia to happen in our country. The year 2020 has to be looked at, creating a question mark on the efficiency and reliability of the central government. Relations between the state and the center are deteriorating. The Supreme Court forgot its duty in many cases.

‘Ambani-Adani’s wealth increased’

The tragedy of Indian social life is that it is in the hands of two or four people to brighten or submerge the future of the country. This tragedy is currently underway. Despite the corona and lockdown, the corruption virus persists at all levels. Ambani and Adani’s wealth also increased in the passing year but the public lost a large number of jobs.