new Delhi: After the meeting of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, there is a political stir in Maharashtra. On the very next day of this meeting, Nationalist Congress chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also met, after which the period of speculation has intensified. Meanwhile, Union Minister of State and BJP’s ally RPI President Ramdas Athawale has said in a special conversation with ABP News that Shiv Sena in Maharashtra should form a government with 50-50% participation with BJP.

On the question of the current politics of Maharashtra, Ramdas Athawale said, “Shiv Sena was a very important part, but they have formed a government consisting of NCP and Congress. It is very difficult to run a government of three for so many days. Shiv Sena BJP remained friends for 25-30 years And there were no differences of opinion on too many votes. Devendra Fadnavis is the Leader of the Opposition, also the leader of the BJP and he has met Sanjay Raut. I don’t know what has happened. I have said many times that back to Shiv Sena Should come to BJP. If Balasaheb Thackeray’s dream of Shiv Shakti is to be fulfilled, it is not right for Shiv Sena to stay with NCP. And I think if this kind of experiment is done that BJP Shiv Sena and RPI together If we come, we will form a government of three. The Shiv Sena will also get ministerial posts in Delhi. Sanjay Raut and Devendra Fadnavis have said that there was no political discussion. They went to discuss something and Uddhav Thackeray also knew When Sanjay Raut met Devendra Fadnavis, Pawar Saheb met Uddhav Thackeray. After that the discussion started that what is happening? My There is a view that Shiv Sena should come back to BJP. Uddhav Thackeray should remain Chief Minister for a couple of years and later should give the post of Chief Minister to Devendra Fadnavis. “

On the involvement of BJP and Shiv Sena, Ramdas Athawale said, “My personal opinion is that Shiv Sena’s coming with BJP is more advantage of Shiv Sena in it. Shiv Sena should have formed government along with BJP. Taking 50-50 percent power participation also Wanted. But this did not happen, there was no problem with the Chief Minister’s post. There is no attempt by the BJP to topple the government. He will see what to do next, but if the Shiv Sena comes to the BJP before the government falls, it will be very good. .

On the future of the current government in Maharashtra, Athawale says, “These people are saying that the government will run for 5 years but we do not think that it will last for 5 years. This government was made for one-and-a-half years, not for 5 years because It is very difficult to align the three. The ideology is different, always strongly opposed each other, but suddenly all three have come together for power. The Congress party has taken the wrong decision, not to support them. It was supposed that the Congress has stoned its feet. These people are speaking but the government will fall while speaking. “

Ramdas Athawale says that these political equations will have no effect on the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. “It is now in the hands of the CBI to investigate the case of Sushant’s death and not the Maharashtra government. The CBI is conducting inquiries and the CBI will reach a decision. My suspicion is that Sushant Singh Rajput cannot commit suicide,” says Athawale. The father is saying this, his sisters are saying this, no suicide note is written either. There is an injury on the neck but they must have killed them by strangling. Such is the apprehension. The CBI needs to investigate this. “

In the event of BJP and Shiv Sena not coming together, Ramdas Athawale also invited Sharad Pawar to join BJP. Athawale said, “If the Shiv Sena comes together then the government will form. If the Shiv Sena does not come together, Sharad Pawar can think of joining the NDA. If he comes in the NDA, then he will be in government with the BJP here and In Delhi too, he can get a big post of power. Pawar saheb is also a farmer leader and these three bills passed are good for the farmers. Pawar saheb has always been in the forefront that farmers are getting good income. Should be found and Narendra Modi has been doing the same thing. If these two leaders come together then the farmers of the country will get justice. I think either the Shiv Sena is with the BJP and the Shiv Sena does not come, then the Nationalist Congress should be with the BJP. Should come and form a government in Maharashtra. “