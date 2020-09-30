Mumbai: A Dalit girl died in Hathras after a brutal gang rape. After this, the way the police cremated him in the middle of the night, there is also a lot of criticism. In a special conversation with ABP News, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “Today, not just a girl’s bone, but humanity is broken, the bone of failed administration and governance is broken and this is the truth.”

Priyanka Chaturvedi said that it can be seen clearly how serious the UP government and the system is regarding the Hathras case. This is the same political party where people like Kuldeep Singh Singer are kept in the party and patronage is provided. It is not in the government’s mind that daughters get justice.

The Shiv Sena MP said that in the case of rape, the police also impose clauses in which criminals are getting protection. The Shiv Sena leader said that the UP government has not been able to provide a safe environment for women. Often, the Uttar Pradesh police does not register a case only by calling the case wrong. He is cremated overnight in the absence of the family. It is clear from this that the government neither pays attention to the safety of daughters nor respect.

He said that today the NCRB report shows that if atrocity cases against women have increased in the past years, then they are in UP. All the promises made by the Yogi government regarding women have proved to be hollow today. In 2017, the BJP launched a big campaign in UP for women’s safety.

The Anti Romeo Squad was said to stop cases against women in UP in 100 days. My question is why the Women and Child Development Minister and MP of Uttar Pradesh is silent. Why is Dalit leader Minister Ramdas Athawale silent today. Athawale is coming forward for all women today but why is there silence on this subject. This news has not reached their ears yet?

Paniyanka Chaturvedi said that it took so many years in the Nirbhaya case when Nirbhaya got justice. Look at the Hathras case itself, the police register a case after a week against the accused. The country’s figures raise questions about the security of UP. This matter came out due to media or else there are millions of cases which are not coming forward. There is no seriousness in the government. Has the UP government been able to give a safe environment to women so far? Have you been able to give them security so far?