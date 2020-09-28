Highlights: Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi trolling for tweeting on the birthday of Shaheed Bhagat Singh

In the tweet that Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote about Chandrashekhar Azad by putting a picture of Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s media advisor Mrityunjay Kumar gave his advice to him on Twitter.

Mumbai

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shiv Sena leader and former national spokesperson of Congress, is getting trolled for tweeting on the birthday of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Actually, in the tweet that Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, she wrote about Chandrashekhar Azad by putting a picture of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. However, later Priyanka Chaturvedi realized her mistake and deleted the tweet. Along with this, cleanliness was given in the whole matter. During this time she clashed with media advisor of UP government. There is a fierce debate between the two on Twitter.

Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted on Monday morning, ‘We will face the enemy’s bullets, we are free, we will remain free – Chandrashekhar Azad’. With this tweet, he put the photo of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on the top and targeted his and the Congress party below.

Yogi’s media advisor tightened

Priyanka Chaturvedi has been trolled by Twitter users on the wrong tweet. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s media advisor Mrityunjay Kumar, reacting to his tweet, wrote, ‘Salute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji on his birth anniversary. It is a shame that some people do not even know the difference between Chandrashekhar Azad and Bhagat Singh Ji. ‘

Priyanka Chaturvedi gave this explanation

Replying to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s media advisor Mrityunjay Kumar’s tweet, Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, ‘Haha! Many such mistakes will also come out of Prime Minister and Modi’s Twitter account. No one, Spelling Master, some of my old LED lights and tweets are also ‘light’ on his Hindi and Mathematics too!

Questions raised on Priyanka’s Hindi

Reacting to another tweet about Priyanka Chaturvedi’s Salman Khan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s media advisor Mrityunjay Kumar wrote, ‘Politics is anyone can enter. Why can’t the policeman enter the party and ideology? And there is no CD ladder. Neither maths good nor Hindi.

Revenge on Yogi’s media advisor

On this, Priyanka Chaturvedi said, ‘Let’s write the wrong spelling but the arrow hit the target, it became clear from your stink. Yes, everyone is allowed to enter politics, but not to start a political campaign by secretly using his uniform and rank. PS: Your time to find spelling errors starts now! Jai Hind’