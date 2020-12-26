Mumbai: The Shiv Sena, through its editorial face, has attacked the central opposition in gestures. The editorial has indirectly advocated handing over the leadership of UPA to Sharad Pawar. Apart from this, questions have also been raised on the leadership capacity of Rahul Gandhi.

The Shiv Sena says that unless all the anti-BJP leaders are involved in the UPA, the opposition will remain ineffective in front of Modi. The Shiv Sena said, ‘Priyanka Gandhi is detained on the Delhi road, making fun of Rahul Gandhi and the Maharashtra government is not allowed to work. It is against democracy.

It is written in Saamana, “The farmers’ movement is beginning on the border of Delhi. The fearlessness of those sitting in power is visible. The weak opposition of the country is due to this movement. The current opposition at the center has become lifeless. Recent opposition The situation is like assuming the position of the head of a barren village. That is why no one can take care of the farmer sitting on the border of Delhi for a month. Hence the condition of the barren village will have to improve. Prime Minister Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah is not responsible for this. It is the responsibility of the opposition. “

In the face, the name of the Congress has been directly taken forward. It further wrote, “There is a political organization called UPA under the leadership of Congress. The state of this UPA seems like an ‘NGO’ at the moment. The parties involved in UPA are not seen taking the farmers’ movement seriously.” Apart from the NCP involved in the UPA, other parties do not seem to be aggressive on this issue of farmers. “

In the face, the Shiv Sena said, “NCP chief Sharad Pawar has a different personality at the national level. His experience takes advantage of other parties from the Prime Minister. Mamta Banerjee is fighting alone in West Bengal. Mamata’s party is trying to break up. At such a time, all the opposition parties need to stand firmly behind Mamata Banerjee. But in this difficult period, Mamata Banerjee is reported to have only talked to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and now Sharad Pawar is going to West Bengal. This work was required to be done under the leadership of the Congress. Today the Congress is in the position of a party which does not have a full-time president. “

Shiv Sena has directly questioned the selection of the next president of Congress and asked about the future of UPA. Said, “Sonia Gandhi is the UPA Chairperson and the Interim President of the Congress. She has so far handled the UPA Chairperson very well. But be it Motilal Vora or Ahmed Patel, who has supported her in this whole journey, she is no longer in this world. “Who will be the next president of the Congress? And what is the future of the UPA? The illusion of this is still in place. At present, the situation is such that there is no one in the NDA and some similar situation is also in the UPA because there is no one in the UPA either.”

Said further in the face, “Rahul Gandhi personally may be fighting vigorously but there is a shortage somewhere. Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, BSP, Samajwadi Party, Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naveen Patnaik, Kumaraswamy’s party, Chandrasekhar Rao, Naveen Patnaik’s party and leader is opposed to BJP. But this people are not included in the UPA which is under the leadership of Congress. In such a situation, the opposition of these parties will not run against the government without joining the UPA. “

