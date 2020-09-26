In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut attacks the BJP continuously. Then it may be in the style of poetry or through the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena. In such a situation, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has met former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday. Various speculations are being made about this.Actually, the politics of Maharashtra continues unabated. The Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) formed a government in alliance, but the mutual tussle between them is not ending. Recently some posters had pictures of NCP and Shiv Sena leaders but Congress leaders were not given a place. Talks were also seen on this. In Rajasthan too, when there was a political fire, the Maharashtra coalition again started looking weak.

Explanation given by BJP

On the meeting of Sanjay Raut and Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP has also given a clarification. Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay said the meeting had no political outlook. He tweeted, ‘Raut wanted to interview Devendra Fadnavis for Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. Just this is the conversation between the two leaders. Upadhyay said, “Fadnavis had informed Raut that he will give an interview when he returns from Bihar’s election campaign.”

… Then Shiv Sena broke ‘friendship’

In the state assembly elections, the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance used to contest the elections simultaneously. The Shiv Sena broke this ‘friendship’ when there was no talk between the two on the seat sharing formula. Simultaneously, Shiv Sena formed the government along with Congress and NCP.