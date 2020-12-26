Farmers have been on the borders of Delhi for a month, demanding the withdrawal of three new agricultural laws brought by the Center. Now the Shiv Sena has blamed the Congress, its own ally in the Maharashtra government, for the end of this movement and the BJP’s failure and said that the Congress lacked leadership. In the editorial of his mouthpiece Saamana, it is written that not the Modi-Shah, but the opposition party of the country is responsible for the government’s reluctance towards the movement, which stands completely on the margins of bankruptcy. It has also been written in this editorial that the BJP often makes fun of Rahul Gandhi, but where should the courage to do so come from.

The Shiv Sena editorial reads, ‘The farmers’ movement is on the border of Delhi. The Delhi rulers are careless about this movement. The reason for this government’s failure is the scattered and weak opposition party of the country. At present, the downfall of democracy has started, the Bharatiya Janata Party or the Modi-Shah government is not responsible, but the opposition party is most responsible. In the current situation, instead of blaming the government, there is a need to make the opponents self-conscious. The opposing party requires a common leadership. In this case, the opposition party of the country stands completely on the margins of bankruptcy.

BJP ridicules Rahul, Congress should consider

It is written in Saamana, ‘On Thursday, the Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, took out a front in support of the farmers. Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan with a request letter signed by two crore farmers, while Priyanka Gandhi etc. leaders were arrested in Vijay Chowk. There have been many movements in the last 5 years. The government has shown any seriousness about them, this did not happen. This is the plight of the opposing party. The opposition party does not exist in the government’s mind. Farmers agitating on the border of Delhi will not return, call a joint session of Parliament and withdraw the three agricultural laws. Without talking to farmers and workers, the laws imposed on them will have to be removed by the Modi government, said Rahul Gandhi meeting the President. This was ridiculed by the BJP. Congress does not even take Rahul Gandhi’s words seriously, said Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar. Why the ruling leaders show courage to declare our supreme leader as an insult, it must be discussed in the Congress Working Committee. Even Farmer Minister Tomar, who mocked Rahul Gandhi, does not take the country’s farmer seriously, that is the case. Still, the Congress has become weak in breaking down on the government, it is an attack.

UPA’s condition is becoming like NGO

Shiv Sena has written in this editorial, ‘Tomar raised questions on the signature of two crore farmers. Tomar says that no Congress member went to collect the signatures of the farmers. The BJP has run this type of signature campaign several times. Who went to get this signature then? Such a question can also be asked. Tomar was not able to pacify the farmers’ movement on the border of Delhi, as true as it is, it is equally true that all the opposing parties including the Congress could not give a political edge to this movement. There is a political organization called ‘UPA’ headed by the Congress. The condition of that ‘UPA’ looks like that of a few ‘NGOs’. The dissatisfaction of the farmers under the country is not even taken seriously by the UPA allies. There should be some parties in ‘UPA’ but who and what do they do? There is confusion about this.

Sharad Pawar praised

The Shiv Sena has praised the Nationalist Congress Party led by its second ally Sharad Pawar in this editorial. It is written, ‘Except the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, there is no movement of other UPA allies. Sharad Pawar has an independent personality, is at the national level and his weighty personality and experience continue to benefit from Prime Minister Modi and other parties. Mamta Banerjee is fighting alone in West Bengal. The Bharatiya Janata Party is spoiling the law and order by going there. On the coercion of the central authority, Mamata’s party attempts to disband. In such a situation, the opposing parties of the country need to stand together with Mamata. But during this time, Mamta seems to have had a direct discussion with Sharad Pawar and Pawar is now going to West Bengal. It is necessary for the Congress leadership to do this work.

Confusion about the future of Congress

According to Saamana’s editorial, “A historical party like Congress has not even had a full-time president for the last one year. Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the ‘UPA’ and is the executive leadership of the Congress. He has performed his responsibility well. But the old leaders around them have become invisible. Old leaders like Motilal Vora and Ahmed Patel are no more. In such a situation, who will lead the Congress? There is confusion about what the future of ‘UPA’ is. At the moment, there is no one in the ‘NDA’. Similarly, there is no one in the ‘UPA’, but the BJP is in power with full force and they have strong leadership like Narendra Modi and political administrator like Amit Shah. No one can see this in ‘UPA’.

Congress did not show stubbornness

Regarding the Congress, which is constantly facing defeat in elections, Shiv Sena has said, ‘Congress does not have enough strength in the Lok Sabha to get the post of leader of the opposition party. Bihar assembly elections were held yesterday. Congress slipped in that too. This truth cannot be hidden. If the Congress leadership had shown the stubbornness of the youth named Tejashwi Yadav, then perhaps the picture of Bihar would have been different. Rahul Gandhi continues to struggle vigorously personally. Their hard work is like telling, but there is definitely something missing. Several parties and leaders like Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, Mayawati’s BSP, Akhilesh Yadav, Jagan’s YSR Congress in Andhra, Chandrasekhar Rao in Telangana, Naveen Patnaik in Odisha and Kumaraswamy in Karnataka are opposed to the BJP. But he has not joined the UPA under the leadership of the Congress. As long as they do not join the anti-BJP ‘UPA’, the arrow of the opposing party will not be able to distinguish the government.

Priyanka Gandhi is arrested on Delhi street. Rahul Gandhi is made fun of. Mamta Banerjee is implicated and the Thackeray government in Maharashtra is not allowed to work. The Madhya Pradesh government of Kamal Nath has been dropped by Prime Minister Modi himself, this secret is opened by BJP leaders. All this is the antidote to democracy. Who is responsible for this? The opposing side of the dead state! This picture is not good for the country. If the Congress leadership did not consider this, then the time will be difficult for everyone, such alarm bells have started ringing. The condition of the opposing parties has become like that of the landowner of the ruined village. This zamindari does not take any seriously, so for 30 days, farmers have been sitting on the Delhi border waiting for a decision. The desolated village will have to be repaired immediately.