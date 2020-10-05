Highlights: Modi government targeted in Saamna editorial, support of Rahul Gandhi’s statement

Rahul Gandhi said that he would expel the Chinese army in 15 minutes.

The question has been raised in the editorial that what happened to the promises made by Modi ji?

The country is at the cusp of war and the Chinese army has come deep into Ladakh.

Mumbai

In the editorial of the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Modi Sircar’s silence has been questioned when the Chinese army has penetrated into Ladakh. Also supported by Rahul Gandhi’s statement of repelling the Chinese army in 15 minutes. Apart from this, similar statements given by PM Narendra Modi in the past are also mentioned. Also, it has been asked what happened to those statements?

‘Saamana’ has written that Rahul Gandhi has made a strong comment on Prime Minister Modi. ‘When will you drive out the Chinese soldiers who have entered Ladakh? Had our government been there, the Chinese would have been picked up and thrown out in 15 minutes. Such an attack was done by Rahul Gandhi and there is no response from the BJP yet.

Praising Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi first went to Hathras. He then led the farmers’ front in Punjab and now Haryana. He did not care for the opposition of the police. This warrior did not stop, despite efforts to tarnish Rahul Gandhi’s statue, it is significant. In the case of China, Rahul Gandhi has targeted the Modi government and questioned his patriotism.

The Chinese army entered our border. Yet why is the Prime Minister so cold? They have asked such a question. Will expel the Chinese in 15 minutes. If this statement of Rahul Gandhi seems to be ‘nonsense’, then they should investigate such statements of Prime Minister Modi.

What happened to the promises of PM Modi?

Counting on all the old promises made by Prime Minister Modi, ‘Saamana’ has written that who had said to pull Pakistan Occupied Kashmir? Who gave the promise of ‘Homecoming’ of every Kashmiri Pandit? And what is the status of those words now? It should become clear.

The issue of China is important and no matter how much the fire of Sushant and Kangana etc. is inflicted, this matter of nationalism will not be lost in its smoke. It has been a long time since the Chinese army entered the border of Ladakh. Several meetings have been held for discussion between the two countries but the Red Chinese are not ready to back down.

Threat to blow atal tunnel

‘Saamana’ has written that Prime Minister Modi has inaugurated ‘Atal Tunnel’ two days ago. This tunnel is important for the security of the nation. The Chinese government mouthpiece ‘Global Times’ has threatened to blow up the tunnel itself. Meaning that despite the seven rounds of discussion, the movements of Chinese monkeys are continuing.

The first Chinese army entered the LAC, so first they withdrew, according to Hindustan. The Chinese army will have to return from the Ladakh border, otherwise there is no point in discussing it. But China does not intend to retreat even an inch. So what will we do next? that is the question. Countrymen have great expectations from Prime Minister Modi.