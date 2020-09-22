Nabard Faiz orders his shisha from the waiter like other people order their beer in a pub – without thinking twice. The menu features newfangled flavors such as chewing gum and watermelon, lemondrop and wildberry chill. Faiz, however, chooses Doppelapfel, a tobacco classic for water pipes that, despite the name, tastes strongly of aniseed. In addition a black tea with mint.

The 33-year-old Faiz looks like someone who would fit well in a bar in any of Cologne’s trendy neighborhoods. But he mostly goes to the north of Bonn, he is a regular at the “Karizma” shisha bar. He wears a T-shirt with the words “Polaroid” printed on it, jeans rolled up, white sneakers, glasses and a beard. An alert, friendly look. Faiz mainly goes to the “Karizma” to relax after the stressful work in the hospital. He is expected to complete his medical degree in December. In the “Karizma” there are leather armchairs around white-painted pallets that have been stacked to form tables. German hip-hop is playing in the background. It’s Saturday afternoon at 5 p.m. The shop is still empty.

Nabard Faiz knows what associations hookah bars arouse in public. Shisha bars are the places where criminal clans meet and launder illegal money. These associations are no coincidence: Shisha bars are the focus of the police. The management report NRW 2018 states: “The operation of shisha bars has developed into a central factor in the context of criminal activities by members of Turkish-Arab family clans.” Tax investigators regularly carry out raids.

Although he does not want anything to do with such machinations, Nabard Faiz goes to shisha bars. And he’s ready to tell why he’s doing this. His story, he says, shouldn’t be a contradiction, but only an addition to what you usually get to read about shisha bars.

The waiter now brings the water pipe. At the very top there are three glowing pieces of coal on a chimney with the damp tobacco in it. Faiz sucks on the mouthpiece, bubbling steam flows into the water-filled ball. The water cools the smoke, says Faiz. That’s why it’s less scratchy in the throat than a cigarette. However, smoking shisha is not healthier.

Faiz says he has a different view of shisha bars than most Germans because he grew up differently. Faiz was four when he and his parents fled the war in Afghanistan. In the early 1990s, the family ended up in Bonn. He grew up in Tannenbusch, a district associated with Salafism and crime. Faiz says he knows people who were inclined to one or the other or both. It could have caught him too, but his parents ensured a stable environment and made sure that he got a good education. After graduating from high school, he studied medicine in Marburg. He only moved back to Bonn that year.

He has known discrimination from an early age. When the teacher said: “Get out of the swimming pool,” he and his classmates would have taken that as an opportunity to convert the ban into an honorary title. Here the “cool Kanaken”, there the “uncool Germans”. When Faiz and his friends were old enough to go to clubs, they regularly failed at the bouncer, who they don’t want to let in because of their origins. “We planned it like a prison break,” he says. Sometimes they formed groups of two with non-immigrant friends to get inside. But even that only helped sometimes. More often, their evenings ended with them sitting in the car with a pizza. And at some point they gave up trying to get into clubs altogether.

“We looked for places where we could meet, but didn’t want to sit next to Manfred in the pub or in the cafés where our older relatives were sitting.” This is how the shisha bars became their place. Faiz was in his early twenties when the first bars opened in Bonn. There were no bouncers there. “Without the people who didn’t come to the clubs, they wouldn’t have sprung up like that,” says Nabard Faiz.

For him, a shisha bar is a place that functions without attribution, where he is not discriminated against. A “safe space,” says Faiz, a safe place for migrants. According to Faiz, this “safe space” has now even become a symbol of integration. At the beginning, mainly young migrants came, but non-migrants have long been smoking water pipes there too. Faiz knows shisha bars that are run by Germans. At first hardly any alcohol was served, but now the shisha bars have adapted. Cocktails are on the menu, women with and without headscarves have broken male dominance. Shisha bars are the new clubs for him. “We blackheads are here now, and only the uncool people are in the club.”

But Faiz no longer goes to the shisha bar as carefree as before. On February 19, an assassin shot and killed nine people with a migration background in Hanau – two shisha bars were among the crime scenes. Faiz has been cautious ever since. A shisha bar recently burned down in Magdeburg. “Foreigners out” read on a charred wooden door.

Faiz says Hanau was “a wake-up call in the migrant community”. “It was clear – no matter how integrated you are, there are people who want to kill you.” Faiz has graduated from high school, trained, and studied, “but racism doesn’t stop there.” He has the impression that Hanau still plays a major role among migrants, but no longer in the social debate. “That showed migrants that they don’t really belong to society.”

“I’ve known racial profiling since I’ve been in town,” says Faiz. He remembers about the day of his driving test. No sooner had it passed than he sat down in his father’s old Mercedes – and was stopped by the police after a few minutes. People named Philipp or Jonas are not controlled, he says. Faiz says the violent death of George Floyd by a police officer has drawn new attention to the situation of migrants in Germany as well. And even if he does not want to compare the behavior of the police officers who checked him, the driver license holder, with the conditions in America – he does worry. Didn’t the right-wing extremist chats of NRW police officers become known until this week? Faiz quotes US comedian Chris Rock, who says that certain professions should not have black sheep. “You don’t accept black sheep with pilots, why with our police?” Faiz asks.

Shisha bars are actually places that could help break down prejudice, says Faiz. So he is all the more unfortunate that they have been making negative headlines lately. He’s been sitting in the shisha bar for more than two hours. It’s gotten full. Men sit together, but so do couples. And women who are more likely to be called Mareike than Fatima. The mood is good, but the air has grown thicker. Faiz pays for his tea and the double apple and leaves the restaurant. Take a deep breath first.

