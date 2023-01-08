The overflowing emotions took their space before Sampdoria-Naples. In Sampdoria land, the scene of Gianluca Vialli’s exploits and victories, clubs and fans dedicated long minutes in memory of the player who died on Friday after an exhausting battle against illness. On the same occasion, which is in fact the Dorians’ first home match after the World Cup break, the moving stage was also dedicated to the memory of Sinisa Mihajlovic, who was also at Sampdoria for four seasons from 1994 to 1998 before wearing the Lazio colors .

Dedicated to you

In order: during the warm-up of the team coached by Dejan Stankovic, all the players wore a special club shirt with the number 9 and Vialli’s name. Then, inside the collar of the game uniform used against the leaders, a dedication to both: the inscription “Luca and Sinisa”, with the infinity symbol dividing the two names that no one will ever forget. Just in the minutes before the kick-off, then, there was not only the minute of silence experienced on other pitches as well. A video on the screens remembered those who are no longer here, the public dotted the stands with messages of love and tributes, starting with that “Bomber, champion, legend” who dominates the South Staircase. The Neapolitan European champions a year and a half ago (Salvatore Sirigu, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Giacomo Raspadori), then, they delivered flowers in memory of the national team manager. On the sidelines, however, the Doriano president Marco Lanna showed up with the unmistakable number 9 shirt in his hand, while Stankovic accompanied Mihajlovic’s sons with his compatriot’s 11. Finally, outside the stadium, a procession of flowers and scarves under the mural dedicated to Vialli. Luke and Sinisa. And then infinity.