Cairo (dpa)

The Board of Directors of the Egyptian Al-Ahly Club, headed by Mahmoud Al-Khatib, decided to appoint Mokhtar Mokhtar as Chairman of the Club’s Planning Committee, succeeding Mohsen Saleh, who apologized for not continuing his mission.

The official website of Al-Ahly Club stated that the board decided to include Mohamed Ramadan in the committee’s membership, along with Hossam Ghaly, a member of the board of directors, and Zakaria Nassef.

He added that the club agreed to accept the apology submitted by Mohsen Saleh for chairing the Planning Committee, and he was thanked for the efforts he made with the committee members, which contributed to the successes of the football sector during the past period.

He added that the planning committee of Al-Ahly of Egypt approved the resignation submitted by Khaled Al-Jawady, the first football team translator, and it was also decided to assign Sami Qamssan to carry out the duties of the football director, in addition to his work as the team’s general coach, after Khaled Bibo apologized for not continuing his mission, with Bibo being assigned the task of general coordinator for the youth, academy and women’s football sectors.

It is noteworthy that Al-Ahly recently retained the Egyptian Premier League title for the second season in a row, to be crowned with the championship for the 44th time in its history, enhancing its record as the team with the most wins in the competition. The 2023-2024 season also witnessed Al-Ahly being crowned with the African Champions League title for the second season in a row as well and the 12th in its history, as well as winning the Egypt Cup and the Egyptian Super Cup.