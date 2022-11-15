The future first lady, Rosângela Silva, Janja, gave an exclusive interview to the Fantasticgives TV Globe, on Sunday (13.Nov.2022). During the program, the sociologist, 56 years old, wore a shirt that is sold for R$ 2,580.00 by the Brazilian brand misci🇧🇷

The long-sleeved silk garment, with a straight fit and off-set shoulders, is predominantly white with national symbols in red. Brazilian stylist Airon Martin signs the piece, which features buttons made from recyclable urea. On the front, tailoring lapel with a non-utility pocket.

The shirt is sold at site by the Misci brand and was presented at the last São Paulo Fashion Week event. To Universa UOLthe stylist Airon Martin said that Janja went to the store in person, in Sao Paulo, and said that the plot of the print on the shirt “conquered her”.

Airon also said that he spoke with the future first lady about the rich Brazilian textile market. “We talk mainly about the potential of an industry that only exports commodities. I commented that Brazil exports silk to Hermès [grife francesa] and that Misci is one of the only Brazilian brands that actually produces pieces with this fabric”he stated.



Reproduction/Misci – 14.Nov.2022 Shirt worn by Janja during an interview with “Fantástico” can be paid in up to 6 interest-free installments on the Misci brand website

At the Fantastic, Janja was interviewed by journalists Maju Coutinho and Poliana Abritta. The female president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), was asked about her “acting way” and how she handled the situation, as it would have caused a nuisance to her husband’s allies.

“Honestly, I didn’t mind that. Because the opinion that mattered to me at that moment in the campaign was my husband’s. If it was important to him that I was doing some things and being on his side. And I brought to myself this role of really taking care of him, of preserving him, even of security”said Janja.

