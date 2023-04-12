She was eleven years old when the Dutch football players became European champions in 2017. And she associated the shirt in which she debuted with number 14 on the back with Jackie Groenen rather than with Johan Cruijff. The general public was introduced to Wieke Kaptein, the 17-year-old debutant with the Orange Women, for the first time yesterday. “She’s kind of a colt.”
Tim Reedijk
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Shirt #number #drivers #license #World #Cup #chances #story #Dutch #debut #Wieke #Kaptein
Leave a Reply