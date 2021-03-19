On a previous occasion we talked a little about the anime of Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle and the reasons for its failure.

As we mentioned before, it is based on a popular mobile game, which continues in Japan although it was discontinued in our region. It is based on the plot of Zero Chronicle: Hajimari no Tsumi.

This is a prologue event for the original title and part of the celebration of its third year on the market.

Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle premiered in April 2020

But what is this animated adaptation about? Its premise is that the world is divided into two kingdoms: Kingdom of white, which floats on high and is ruled by the Queen Iris; Y Kindgom of Black.

The latter is a desolate land that is in the lower zone. It is the home of King of darkness (King of Darkness), who controls it at will. There was a time when the forces of evil grew so much in power and numbers that they threatened the entire world.

Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle and the reasons for its failure

Iris, which is the main representative of the Light, has a duty to maintain balance, and to fight the dark in Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle. It is a task for both her and her kingdom.

But in Kingdom of black, monsters rampage a small village, and only one boy is left alive. Luckily for him, a knight clad in armor comes to his side, and consoles him for his loss. It is when this warrior realizes something.

Light against Darkness is one of the themes of the series

The child has great potential to change things in the Kingdom of black. So he decides to make him his heir before he dies. This is how as time passes the little one becomes the Prince of darkness.

He is the only one who can replace the current king. But unlike him, he decides to lead the kingdom on the right path. It seems like a contradiction considering the current state of affairs, but that’s what he wants.

The Queen Iris and the Prince of darkness They seek to save their respective kingdoms from the doom that is on the way, but they do it in their own way.

However, these objectives will lead both to converge at the same point in the plot of Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle. It seems that only the bond between the two will be the key to saving the world. On paper, this story sounds interesting … the bad thing is how it was executed.

Many called the plot of this anime project No.9 generic

The history of the mobile title is interesting, but the development given by the studio was not the best. Both visually and musically, this anime is decent.

It has good character and scenery design, as well as special effects. However, what many have complained about the series is that the studio in charge, project No.9He did not want to go any further with the material he had available. In addition, he has been accused of having an excess of clichés.

Only the approach of the Queen Iris and the Prince of darkness reminds stories similar to Romeo and Juliet. Although the original characters of the mobile game are respected, many of them do not stand out.

Without discounting that the very plot of this title is somewhat generic, in the sense of Light vs. Darkness. Perhaps the studio should have taken more risks to try and offer something different, but it had to stick to what was asked of it.

Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle is available actually in Funimation.

Source.



