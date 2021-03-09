About a while ago we shared with you a list of the worst anime that were released in 2020. Among them was Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle.

This series, which is a studio production project No.9, was in third place of the worst rated by fans in My Anime List. It has an average of 5.31, and it was one of the least seen last year. The most ironic thing about it is that it was one of the most anticipated releases.

Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle is based on a mobile game

This proposal is based on a mobile game, developed by the company Colopl. It was published in Japan in 2014, and was released in the West the following year under the name Rune Story.

Too bad the English version stopped updating in 2016, but the Japanese one lived on. In the land of the Rising Sun, this 3D Action RPG with real-time battles, multiplayer and simulation elements became popular.

These were the 10 worst anime of 2020 according to fans

The number of players grew so much that there was no shortage of those who wanted it to be adapted in the form of an anime. That came out in a survey conducted by Famitsu App in 2018.

It was until 2020 that the anime of Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle, but the reception was not the best when it was released in April of that year. What happened? Maybe the problem is that those who were in charge of the anime did not explain things much.

The potential of the franchise was not harnessed and there were consequences

The anime is supposed to be based on Zero Chronicle: Hajimari no Tsumi, which is the prologue event for the mobile game, and which commemorates its third anniversary.

The fact is that many felt that it was just another series of fantasy and medieval inspiration, with a lot of action but quite superficial. There’s no great background to the characters, and while the designs aren’t bad, they feel generic. Unfortunately, their contributions are minor.

Many felt that Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle it was just kind of a huge 12 episode commercial to promote the original title.

In other words, he only limited himself to telling things that were already known, and that he did not seek to expand or deepen the original work.

Nor did he want to go further, proposing something new. Because of that, the people who started watching it abandoned it after a few episodes. This situation is very common.

There are many anime based on mobile titles, and their adaptations do not seek to go beyond the original material.

Without discounting that these games often do not leave Japan, so their anime generate little interest. The website for this series is still online, and is available in Funimation.



