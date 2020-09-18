Highlights: Shiromani Akali Dal may also exit coalition after exit from Modi government

Akali Dal is opposing the bills related to agriculture sector against the interests of farmers

On this issue, the only minister at the center, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, resigned from the party.

new Delhi

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), one of the oldest allies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), may consider abandoning it on the Kisan Bill issue. Sukhbir Singh Badal, the head of this party of Punjab, said on Thursday that whether to remain part of the NDA or be separated now, will also decide it later. Badal said this after the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Narendra Modi government of the Center. She was the only minister at the Center on behalf of the party. The Lok Sabha MP from Bathinda had the Ministry of Food Processing.

SAD is ready to sacrifice everything: Sukhbir

Sukhbir while speaking to reporters outside Parliament said that the Shiromani Akali Dal is ready to make every sacrifice for the welfare of farmers and farmers. He said that future steps and whether to remain in BJP-led NDA or not, will be decided later in the party meeting. At the same time, after submitting his resignation to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, “I do not want to be part of a government that brought bills for the agricultural sector without addressing the concerns of farmers.”

Akali Dal out of government

Earlier, Harsimrat’s husband and party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal strongly opposed the Kisan Bill in the Lok Sabha. He said that the three agricultural sector bills being brought by the government will ruin agriculture in Punjab. He announced in the Lok Sabha itself that Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who joined the government on behalf of his wife and the party, would step down as minister in opposition to the bill.

SAD, Harsimrat Kaur resigns from ministerial post

Lok Sabha’s green signal to all the three bills in agricultureIt should be noted that the Union Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday introduced two bills in the Lok Sabha – Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill 2020 and ‘Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Bill 2020 in Lok Sabha on Thursday. . Sukhbir Singh Badal, while discussing both the Bills, said that the proposed legislation would undermine the difficult efforts of various governments and farmers for the last 50 years to strengthen the agricultural sector. However, despite their opposition, both bills were passed by voice vote in the Lok Sabha. Mangawalar was approved by the lower house of Parliament on another bill related to agriculture. On taking the form of the law of these three Bills, the relevant ordinance issued by the government will be replaced.



PM Modi’s appeal to farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described these bills as welfare for farmers and said that many forces are spreading confusion about them. He appealed to the farmers of the country not to get into any kind of fraud. The PM appealed to the farmers and all those associated with the agriculture sector to listen to the speech of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar while discussing the Bills in the Lok Sabha instead of paying attention to the matter.

The PM said that a lot of power is engaged in confusing the farmers. He clarified that the system of MSP and government procurement will not end. Modi said, ‘These bills are really going to empower the farmers by giving them many more options. This agrarian reform will provide new opportunities for farmers to sell their produce, which will increase their profits. With this, our agriculture sector will get the benefit of modern technology, whereas the farmers will be empowered. The passage of historic agrarian reform bills in the Lok Sabha is an important moment for the country’s farmers and the agricultural sector. These bills will truly free the farmers from middlemen and all obstacles.