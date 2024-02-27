Shirokov said that Russian football players do not want to go to Zenit and sit on the bench

Former Zenit and Russian national team midfielder Roman Shirokov explained the abundance of foreigners in the St. Petersburg club. His words lead “RB Sport”.

“The idea was clear – to win. And when they realized that the Russians weren’t coming, they couldn’t do anything; they didn’t want to go and sit on the bench,” he said. Shirokov noted that the situation will be difficult to correct, since the team has not yet managed to train its own players.

Currently, 14 foreigners play for Zenit, two of whom have been naturalized. The team is represented by nine Brazilians, two Colombians, a Frenchman, a Serbian and a Kazakhstani.

After 18 matches of the Russian Premier League, Zenit is in second place in the standings with 36 points. The national championship will resume after the winter break on March 1.