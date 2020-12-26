Former footballer of Zenit and the Russian national football team Roman Shirokov compared Spartak head coach Domenico Tedesco to a pig on a rope. It is reported by “RB-Sport”.

According to the player, the specialist becomes like an animal when he starts running around the technical area during matches. The footballer also noted that he does not like the German coach. Shirokov added that Spartak should have terminated the contract with Tedesco ahead of schedule, and not wait for the end of the championship.

The Spartak mentor announced his retirement on December 16 after the team was defeated by Zenit (1: 3) in the match of the 19th round of the Russian Premier League (Premier League). Tedesco announced his desire to finalize the contract, which expires in May next year.

The German took over Spartak in October 2019. Last season, the club finished seventh in the championship. Now the team is in third position, six points behind the leading Zenit.