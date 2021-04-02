Former Russian and Zenit footballer Roman Shirokov said he would not kneel in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign. His words are quoted by “RB Sport”.

“What we have to do with the oppression of blacks, I don’t understand. Were we slave owners? I would never get up in my life, why would I? And the fact that they are running after the whites, hitting the head with stones, killing – is that normal? ” – asked Shirokov. He added that he condemned the actions of the Russian arbiter Kirill Levnikov, who took part in the action against racism.

On March 25, ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying match between England and San Marino, Levnikov knelt in his fight against racism. After that, Russian netizens criticized the referee’s decision and considered that the shares had no place in Russia.

Shirokov is known for his performances for Zenit, Spartak and Krasnodar. He has three titles of the champion of Russia and a victory in the UEFA Cup. In addition, the midfielder played 56 matches for the Russian national team and won bronze at the 2008 European Championship.