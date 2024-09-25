Tifa Lockhart Cosplay from Final Fantasy 7 signed Shirogane greets the summer with a splendid interpretation in a swimsuit that certainly does justice to the famous character from the Square Enix saga.

This is a different version than the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth bikinimore elegant in its own way, with two pieces that wrap around the body of the Russian model as she relaxes by the pool.

The final result is really excellent in terms of pose, colours and attention to detail, although in this case it is a question of a really essential cosplay and largely revisited compared to the Tifa Lockhart design that we know well.