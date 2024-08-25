“Wearing a latex suit that is not for Asuka is something new for me,” the Russian model confirmed in her post on Instagram, but it must be recognized that the result is really great : costume, hair, makeup and accessories are all practically perfect.

Shirogane has made a splendid Rei Ayanami cosplay from Evangelion thus changing the subject from her traditional interpretations of Asuka Soryu Langley. The difference? In this case Rei has long hair.

Goodbye Gainax, Long Live Evangelion

As you may know, some time ago the news arrived that Gainax was closing due to bankruptcy: the Japanese animation studio that created series such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, The Secret of Blue Water and Gunbuster was unable to pay off its debts.

Fortunately Hideaki Anno has acquired the rights to Evangelion and its other brandswhich will therefore be able to enjoy further re-interpretations in the future, after the recent remake which has also caused much discussion due to the changes made to the plot and characters compared to the original version.

