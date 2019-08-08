In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, new shocking revelations and claims are being made every day since the drug angle surfaced. The names of big actresses like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakulpreet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor have come up so far in the drug chat case. Meanwhile, model and actress Sherlyn Chopra had targeted Deepika Padukone on the trend of drugs in Bollywood and now she has made another shocking claim that she took cricketers’ wife taking cocaine at IPL post-match parties have seen.

Sherlyn went to the party after the IPL match in Kolkata

While talking to news channel ABP News, Sherlyn said that she once went to Kolkata to watch the Kolkata Knight Riders match where she was invited to the post-match party. Sherlyn claims that many cricketers joined this party along with their wives. She said that when she went to the washroom during this party, the scene there was absolutely shocking.

Cricketer’s wife was taking cocaine in washroom area

Sherlyn has claimed in the interview that when she walked towards the washroom area, she noticed that the ladies’ wives in the washroom area were taking cocaine. He said that during the IPL, such drug parties happen one after the other. Sherlyn also claimed that if she went to the men’s washroom, she might have seen the same scene there too.

Director asked for sex video if he asked for work: Sherlyn Chopra

Sherlyn has not taken anyone’s name

Although in his shocking claim, Sherlyn has not named any cricketer or his wife, but he has said that he is ready to give full support if the NCB calls him for questioning. Earlier in an interview, Sherlyn Chopra said that it is a shame that Bollywood has become the hub of drug use and supply.