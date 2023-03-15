Shirley Cherres reported, through TikTok, that his house, located in Chosica, was completely flooded as a result of the intense rains that have been recorded in various parts of Peru. In the clip that she shared on her social network, the interiors of her property were shown with several liters of stored rain.

“It was our turn. My house in Chosica, due to so much rain, gradually flooded. We were still prepared. Let’s hope the rain stops soon,” wrote the former Sport Boys cheerleader in the description of her publication.