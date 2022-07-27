Shirley Cherres revealed in an interview the difficulties she had to face to obtain a response from the Peruvian justice system against José Manuel Pando García. The businesswoman also said that she was the victim of rape and that she was kidnapped by her ex-partner, for which she considers the sentence imposed on her aggressor a “mockery”.

Through tears, Shirley Cherres mentioned that Pando was kidnapped for 13 days: “He handled my cell phone and sent photos to my sister and the press making it look as if I was happy with him and it was not like that”, narrated the model.

The businesswoman also regretted having been judged by celebrities who pointed out that she was “mocking” Peruvian justice, when in fact many of her appearances in the media were against her will, since she was being coerced by her ex-partner, who He constantly threatened to harm his family.

Although he indicated that he received the support of the authorities, at first this was not the case, since At the police station they told him that the injuries were not visible and they only proceeded with the complaint when he went to the medical examiner: “I felt ashamed of all the world.”

“Many people judge you as if being a person who is in the middle is not going to hurt everything you have lived through,” said the artist. In that line, she said that the trial process and his recovery have been painful processes that he even tried to attempt against his own life.

Judgment against José Manuel Pando García

Shirley Cherres considers the sentence against her attacker to be a mockery. José Manuel Pando García was sentenced to one year and five months of imprisonment. In addition, he must pay 5,000 soles in civil damages. This, because he admitted his guilt.

Likewise, Pando García is prohibited from approaching or communicating with Shirley Cherres and her relatives.

Help channels

If you know someone or are a victim of acts of family or sexual violence, you can contact the line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations, which has a team specialized in providing information, guidance and emotional support.

In addition, Line 100 has the power to refer the most serious cases of violence to the Women’s Emergency Centers (EMC) or the Urgent Care Service. This service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays).