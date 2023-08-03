Several years ago, the name of Shirley Cherres He became one of the most notorious within the Peruvian show business for having been involved in scandals and controversial romances. Today the model monopolizes the covers again after confessing some of her best kept secrets, among which is that she had a relationship with a former president of Peru, of which he provided details in a recent interview. In this note, she knows how she started this affair with the former president.

Who was the former president of Peru who had a relationship with Shirley Cherres?

Shirley Cherres was encouraged to tell that she had an affair with a former president of Peru, who revealed his sentimental status at that time.

“He was away from his wife for a while, he was separated. He was not ‘the one with the hat’ (…), nor was he the one who had already left. I did meet Alan (García), he seemed like a super person, a great friend. Believe it or not, I know many politicians, ”he commented the exvedette in the interview for ‘Café con la Chevez’, from the newspaper Trome.

“He had his right hand, he was the one who did everything, we talked and it was cool. His favorite color was red (…). If you see him, you say: ‘poor thing’; but no, he was brave. I have also dated congressmen,” Cherres said.

Shirley Cherres became known in Chollywood for her controversial romances. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Shirley Cherres

How did the former president of Peru treat Shirley Cherres after having an affair, according to exvedette?

the exporter Shirley Cherres He was also encouraged to detail what the behavior of the former Peruvian ruler was while they were in a sentimental relationship.

“He ‘self-kidnapped’ three nights in a private room in Lima, it was not in a hotel. (With) the two public (characters) you couldn’t. Everything was A1. Since I entered, full of roses, beautiful, romantic, there were poems, I paraded with the band. All the presidents carry her bandage — believe it or not — but I obviously put it on with red dental floss, ”she specified.