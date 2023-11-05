Shirley Cherres She was one of the participants in the well-known segment ‘La casa de Magaly’. There, the former star lived with different personalities from local entertainment, such as Samahara Lobatón, Andrés Hurtado, Patricio Suárez-Vértiz, Alfredo Benavides, Fiorella Retiz, among others. Although she said that she got along well with her colleagues, she surprised her by confessing that the one she least got along with was Magaly Medina herself. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Shirley Cherres say about Magaly Medina?

Cherres assured that since his time in ‘Magaly’s house’ She felt that the show host took a certain distance from her and to date she does not know why.

“Criticism in this environment goes hand in hand, it is up to us to overcome them. And yes, I felt antipathy at his house, I did feel it. I was the only person who wasn’t invited to the set, I don’t know why, you’d have to ask her. “They never invited me,” she said at first.

Did Shirley Cherres not get along with Fiorella Retiz?

Shirley He assured that he had a good working and friendship relationship with most of his reality show colleagues, but that with Fiorella Retiz it was different. In her opinion, the former ‘La banda del Chino’ reporter arrived with “boxing gloves on.”

“I got along well with everyone, except Fiorella. At the beginning I think we all clashed with Fiorella because she arrived with boxing gloves on. I didn’t know who she was at the beginning (laughs). Then she said many things and I realized that she was the one from the ampay with Aldo Miyashiro (…). I have nothing against her, but I don’t believe in victimization”, he concluded.

