Shirley Arica He couldn’t take it anymore and, through his Instagram stories, from July 26, he expressed the indignation he feels against the father of his daughter, Rodney Pío Dean. “The donor and his new business, but for the pension” wrote the former member of “The power of love”, showing that the latest news, in which they appeared sharing with the little girl, would not mean that they had smoothed out their rough edges.

What did Shirley Arica say about Rodney Pío?

“And justice is a salute to the flag. Literally, I have been waiting for years for them to resolve, ”said Shirley Arica, referring to the demand for food that she made in 2017 against her ex-partner.

“Silent all this time, while you, inaugurating business” added the ‘Reality Girl’ about Rodney Pío Dean’s latest venture, Matuzita Burgers, a local that began operating in the middle of last June.

“Bringing a plate of food to the table without caring about your daughter, what do you say you love so much . Of course, as you know that with me he never lacked nor will he lack anything, “continued Shirley Arica. “Time to time,” she concluded.

26.7.2022 | Shirley Arica’s story about Rodney Pío Dean. Photo: capture Shirley Arica/Instagram

What did Rodney Pius Dean reply?

Skylar’s father, Shirley Arica’s daughter, has not publicly reacted to the influencer’s claim. The last thing he knew about the bond between the two was her reunion for the minor’s birthday, in April.

In December 2021, upon her return from Turkey, the host of “En Tragos” stated that she had a good relationship with Rodney Pío Dean.

“One as a mother cannot fill all the spaces, the presence of the father, of the father figure, is important, and seeing them together, seeing them enjoy, fills me a lot,” he mentioned.

Why did Shirley Arica and Rodney Pío separate?

In August 2016, Shirley Arica announced that she was separating from Rodney Pius Dean. The couple had been involved in a scandal after the release of a video of her yelling at him for going on a spree without caring about her newborn daughter. Despite this, the model came to declare to the disappeared program “Shows” that she loved her husband and she denied that there was a third person.

“It’s not about love. I still love him, but we seem to be going our separate ways. I miss him because he is the father of my daughter and we are not living together.”

Shirley Arica: “I regret having given my daughter such an irresponsible father”

In June 2017, Shirley Arica used her Facebook account to expose Rodney Pío as an irresponsible, lazy and maintained father.

“How sorry I am for having chosen wrong and having given my daughter a father as irresponsible as you, who thinks that he only lives on diapers and milk, “he said.