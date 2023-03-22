Shirley Arica has been dedicated to uploading videos on Youtube since last year. It has been well received, garnering hundreds of thousands of views and more than 72,000 subscribers. His last ascent to the platform was the conversation he had with Jonathan Rojasformer member of the Yaipen Brothers. The video quickly garnered a large number of views, as the model made a revelation that caught everyone’s attention, including her channel guest.

According to Shirley Arica, she never fell in love. “If I go back in time, I can say that I haven’t really fallen in love,” she said. “I’m looking for a man with light eyes and who sings to me,” she said, referring to Jonathan Rojas.

In addition, he made another revelation to him. “I have made the delicious on public roads. I did and they did not record me. Don’t you? You don’t know what you’re missing”he exclaimed to the surprise of the guest.

During an interview with Trome, Shirley Arica I speak of Jefferson Farfan. The model surprised everyone by saying that she had an affair with the iconic former soccer player of the Peruvian team. “I’ve already gone, but now we’re friends (…) No, because the repetition is not the pleasure. It is as if she ate cebiche every day, you have to vary the dishes, ”she assured.

in conversation with “Magaly TV, the firm”, Shirley Arica I speak of Jefferson Farfan. The model commented that the former Alianza Lima player is upset with her for having talked about the relationship they had.

“Today, we are not such good friends, because I think he already hates me. The other day I was in ravine bar with a friend and I saw some comments that he was annoyed with what he had said. We agreed that he was not going to touch the subject. And if he is angry, he will already forgive me, ”he said for the program Magaly Medina.