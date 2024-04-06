Shirley Arica was out of the public eye for a few months. As is known, the model was part of reality shows abroad, so she was away from Peru for a long time; However, this Friday she made the news again when she was accused of crashing a man's car on a busy road in San Isidro.

What happened to Shirley Arica?

Citizen Christian Alcóser accused Shirley Arica about crashing his car: “We were on our way to work, we were stopped here at the traffic light and he came up behind us and hit us. “The one who was driving was Miss Shirley Arica, the media person.”. The driver assured that Arica did not want to take responsibility for his actions: “She tried to tell me that she wasn't driving, she went into the next seat, but we have photos that she was driving,” he said.

The events occurred around 8:00 am in block 7 of Jorge Basadre Avenue in San Isidro. According to the person affected, the artist, instead of facing up to her fault, sent her co-pilot to talk to him. Minutes later, Arica would have recognized his mistake, but, upon seeing that security arrived and, possibly, the police would also come, he left.

The program of Magaly Medina He also shared videos where the young woman is seen drinking alcoholic beverages the night before and wearing the same clothes she was seen wearing in the accident. It is important to remember that the young woman recently had her driver's license returned, after it was taken away for driving while intoxicated for four years.

Shirley Arica was denounced for operating an informal business

Shirley Arica, model and businesswoman, faces accusations of running an informal beauty establishment in San Isidro, considered one of the most prestigious sectors of Lima, without having the legally required permits.

The discomfort has been echoed among the residents of the property where her Spa Beauty salon is located, who have pointed out that said commercial operation violates residential and municipal regulations. Despite the warnings and the lack of proper authorization, the establishment continues to operate, as the businesswoman maintains that she is in the process of obtaining the necessary license.

How old is Shirley Arica and what degree did she study?

Shirley Arica Valle, recognized in the field of modeling and entertainment, studied Communication Sciences at the USMP Faculty of Communications. Her original aspiration was to excel in the world of advertising, inspired by her father. However, her career took a different path that took her to the catwalks and television, and eventually to the program 'Los 50', a situation that prevented her from completing her university studies.

Many people wonder how old Shirley Arica is. The well-known model came into the world on June 27, 1989, which currently places her at 34 years old. She has had a notable career on Peruvian television and has participated in highly renowned programs. She stood out as a dancer in 'The Great Show', one of the most popular dance competitions in the country, and was also part of 'The Power of Love'.