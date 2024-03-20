A few days before the final of 'Tierra Brava', Shirley Arica She traveled to the southern country to enjoy the latest edition of the Viña del Mar Festival, as a guest of Channel 13, along with other colleagues from the Chilean reality show. During her stay, the model offered interviews to various media, listened to some job proposals and took photos with her followers.

In a recent interview with La República, model Shirley Arica spoke about her experience on the reality show 'Tierra Brava', how her colleagues treated her and her plans to have a television career in Chile. In addition, she referred to Fabio Agostini and Alexandra Méndez, with whom she was involved in more than one incident during their coexistence.

Shirley Arica and her time in 'Tierra brava'



Shirley Arica, who began to gain fame in various countries due to her participation in the Turkish reality show 'The Power of Love', said that, at first, it was not easy to live with her colleagues from 'Tierra Brava' because she did not understand them. Plus, her personality didn't help with socializing either.

“At first I didn't feel comfortable because I was the only Peruvian, almost everyone was Chilean and they understood each other, their customs and way of thinking are different from ours. They are more sociable and I am not much of a flow person, I take a lot of time to get to know people, I don't open up right away. So it was a little difficult for me to integrate, but as the days went by, everything flowed and I made friends within the house,” he commented.

The Chilean accent and slang also made it a little difficult for Shirley Arica to coexist with her reality show colleagues. “As I didn't have Chilean friends, it was a little difficult for me to understand them, but as I lived together, I learned a little bit of Chilean slang, so I am now more than familiar with everything,” she added.

Shirley Arica is one of the most beloved participants of 'Tierra brava'. Photos: Channel 13

Between the good and the bad of being locked in a house with strangers, Arica believes that the experience was enriching. “Yes, I liked it (being on the reality show), every challenge that life gives me is for a reason, it obviously helps me grow and I am also gaining more experience for other future projects,” she expressed.

Shirley Arica and her plans to settle in Chile



When asked if her nationality played a trick on her in Chile, the 34-year-old Peruvian model assured that she was never a victim of xenophobia. “I didn't feel that, they treated me super well, there was never any issue of discrimination for being Peruvian or anything like that.”

On the other hand, Shirley Arica stated that, since she participated in 'The Power of Love', she has never stopped receiving proposals from other countries and does not rule out moving to Chile, she could even go with her daughter. Skylar, product of her relationship with Rodney Pío Dean.

“Chile is a new market for me, I have the opportunity to work and if I can take Skylar there, I'll take her anyway. I do not see my daughter as an impediment, on the contrary, she is a motivation for me because if she were not in my life, suddenly, I would be in other things, but today I am working, getting the dirt off my back for her and opening myself more abroad, which is finally what I'm looking for“added the model.

Shirley Arica talks about her colleagues from 'Tierra Brava'



During her stay on the Chilean reality show, Shirley Arica lived with other Peruvian media personalities, such as Fabio Agostini and Alexandra Méndez the 'La Chama'. The Peruvian said that, at the beginning, she did not have a good relationship with the Spaniard, but, in the end, they ended up getting along well. The reality boy even invited the Peruvian woman to her birthday party that she held in Chile.

“Obviously I knew who Fabio was, I didn't know him very much, only from comments. At first, he was kind of unfriendly, but I liked him in the end, we talked and there was good chemistry.”

Shirley Arica and Fabio Agostini said everything to each other in the Chilean reality show 'Tierra brava'. Photos: Channel 13

Regarding 'Chama', who on more than one occasion referred to Shirley in a derogatory manner, Arica indicated: “I know her a little better, but she has her things like anyone else. The truth is that reality is one thing and real life is another. In general, everything is fine with her, not that she is my friend either.”

Finally, Shirley Arica stated that she will continue with 'In drinks', her program that she has on YouTube, which she had to stop because she was locked up in the Chilean reality show for four months and without a phone. “We are right now with another business project and that takes up a little of my time, but I will organize myself a little better and start recording, but it will be more of a blog than an interview show,” she concluded.