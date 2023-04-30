The faithful followers of Shirley Arica They remember her time on “El poder del amor”, a Turkish reality show in which the model kept viewers hooked for her witticisms, but also for her relationship with Sebastián Tamayo. These two lived a passionate romance in front of cameras and their breakup was no exception, as it all ended in strong arguments and tears. However, now it seems that the ex-partner has ironed out the rough edges, because they will meet again in Lima to present the stand up “Together but not mixed” with Monica Cabrejos.

Shirley Arica and Sebastián Tamayo had an affair during their participation in “The Power of Love”. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Shirley Arica makes a radical decision to move away from social networks: “I did not have a good time”

When will it be “Together, but not scrambled”, by Shirley Arica and Sebastián Tamayo?

This stand up called “Together, but not scrambled”, presented by Shirley Arica and Sebastian Tamayo, will have the participation of Mónica Cabrejos and will take place next Tuesday, May 23 at 9:00 pm at La Estación de Barranco, located at Av. Pedro de Osma 112.

Ticket sales are available on the Joinnus page.

Shirley Arica and Sebastián Tamayo in “The Power of Love”. Photo: GLR Archive

YOU CAN SEE: Shirley Arica reveals that she had an affair with Jefferson Farfán: “Now we are friends”

What did Shirley Arica and Sebastián Tamayo say about their reunion?

Shirley Arica is aware that her relationship with Sebastian Tamayo It was very loved by fans of “The Power of Love.” Despite the fact that this romance did not end well, the “reality girl” assures that this is an issue that has already been overcome and she has ruled out returning to the model.

“It’s not that I’m one of the women not to stumble over the same stone. I consider myself a hopeless romantic, but The ‘Sebas’ thing is already a thing of the past and, at this moment in my life, I am focused on my projects, my YouTube channel and, for the moment, there is no time for love”, he said for Infobae.

For his part, Sebastián Tamayo indicated that he still feels affection for Arica and revealed that he was nervous to see her again after what happened between them.

#Shirley #Arica #Sebastián #Tamayo #expartner #Power #Love #meet #Lima