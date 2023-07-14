Do not leave scandals! The model Shirley Arica She is still a very controversial influencer, despite the fact that she has already been on television for many years. Initially, her personality made her fight with any Chollywood character that crossed her path in the national show business. Over time, she matured with the arrival of her daughter, but for a few years she has been shining abroad with her participation in different reality shows.

A few weeks ago, the ‘reality girl‘ caused a furore by announcing itself as the new entry of the format “the 50“, since her previous participation in “The power of love” led her to be one of the finalists. However, it seems that she was eliminated from the Aztec space. Also, in recent days, the young woman was linked to the father of her daughter, Rodney Pío. Do you want to know how their romance began and why they divorced? Next, we will give you all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: What happened to Shirley Arica and why would they have expelled her from the new Telemundo reality show?

How did the romance between Shirley Arica and Rodney Pío begin?

The model Shirley Arica met the cousin of soccer player Juan Manuel Vargas in the artistic environment, Rodney Pius. Four months into their relationship, the young woman became pregnant and six months later they were married in a civil ceremony. The union of public figures was captured by all the media, before whom the influencer assured: “I’m very excited, I never thought I’d get married so soon or so young, because I didn’t think love would reach me at this point. I love you, I will always respect you, I trust you a lot and I know that with the love we have for each other we will get ahead.”

The reality girl had a very controversial story since she arrived on the small screen. In fact, she became known as ‘Reality Girl’ after her romance with soccer player Reimond Manco. The Pío-Arica spouses were involved in more than one scandal throughout all the years they were together. Before they finally distanced themselves, the panelist denounced him for physical and psychological aggression. She even sued him for not complying with the alimony assigned to the minor.

The life that the model Shirley Arica led and the differences she had with her ex-partner Rodney Pius They added up for the businessman to insinuate that he would ask for the possession of his little girl, since the young woman was caught with a few more drinks, but she never came to anything concrete.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Thalía García, the Mexican influencer who fought with Shirley Arica?

Why did Shirley Arica and Rodney Pío break up?

In 2015, before all the bickering happened, the model Shirley Arica and the influencer Rodney Pius They decided to end their civil union for reasons that were not initially disclosed. The only thing the reality girl said, when asked, was: “There have been some problems, but we are trying to keep the relationship going well. The birth of a baby entails a series of responsibilities and things, so the discussions start more… The love has not ended, there is no other person in question, it is a couple issue. I’m going through a difficult time, it’s like everything has come together and maybe that’s why I made such a decision.”

Some time later, the fights between the two public figures began to the point that the content creator suggested that her daughter’s father was related to people of the same sex and that was the trigger for the break: “And yes, I like men because I love men. To him too and that’s why I decided to step aside. Things as they are”. In 2021, the businessman moved to the Netherlands and the “Reality Girl” explained, through her social networks, that she not only left without saying goodbye to her daughter, but that she did not expect it to happen to her pension.

https://imgmedia.wapa.pe/650×1155/wapa/original/2022/03/10/622a44ab90a91845f817e8fe.webp Shirley Arica’s Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Shirley on her time on “The Power of Love”: “It was the first time I worked, I’ve always fooled around”

Why is it speculated that Rodney Pío and Shirley Arica returned?

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of speculation about the model Shirley Arica and the influencer Rodney Pius, since they have been shown more together than usual. In fact, it is even said that they would have resumed their romance, despite everything they said to each other and everything their followers saw in the past. The news was not denied or affirmed by any of those involved, which continues to increase the rumors.

The communication platform “Instarandula” He shared the ampays between the two characters on more than one occasion, emphasizing that there are many occasions when the followers of samuel suarez they send you similar information. However, they are still unverified data.

#Shirley #Arica #Rodney #Pío #love #story