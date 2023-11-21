Home page World

Press Split

Shirin David, the well-known German rapper, recently experienced an unexpected surprise from Erling Haaland that led to a viral moment.

Shirin David, the charismatic German rapper, and Erling Haaland, the Norwegian soccer star, are on the Social media platform Instagram at the center of an unexpected and exciting interaction. This event shows an interesting connection between the music and sports worlds.

Shirin David’s humorous remark about Haaland: “I look like him without makeup”

In an episode of the popular Casting show “The Voice of Germany”, where Shirin David acts as a juror, she made a humorous remark about her resemblance to Erling Haaland. She joked that without makeup she looked a lot like the footballer, which led to laughing comments and jokes about a possible “double chair” in the future season of the show​​​​. Also shared Shirin David recently shared a photo showing her appearance before cosmetic treatments shows.

Inspired by the resulting memes and public attention, Erling Haaland decided to respond directly to Shirin David’s remark. The soccer player sent her a personal video message wishing her all the best for her upcoming concerts. This warm gesture from Haaland was a direct response to the dynamic created on social media and illustrates the positive interaction between celebrities from different areas. Erling Haaland was interested in rap when he was youngHow NEXTG.tv reported.

Shirin David’s reaction to Haaland’s video message: “All the best, go hard”

When Shirin David received Erling Haaland’s video message, her reaction was one of pure enthusiasm and emotional depth. The German rapper, known for her strong presence and expressiveness, appeared visibly overwhelmed in a video shared on her social media.

In the video, David reacts to the news: she screams with joy, laughs and shows a range of emotions ranging from surprise to genuine emotion. Her excitement over Haaland’s unexpected and personal gesture reflects the warmth and authenticity that she embodies in her public persona. It’s a moment that highlights her ability to connect with her fans on a personal level by sharing such intimate moments.