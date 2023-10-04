Spike Chunsoft has made the announcement of the arrival of Shiren the Wanderer 6 in Europe and North America already rumored days ago. With the name of Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Islandthe game for Nintendo Switch will be available throughout the West, including Europe, from February 27, 2024.

The title was first shown in the Japanese edition of the latest Nintendo Direct aired on September 14th.

After receiving a vision of a mysterious girl held captive by a terrible monster, Shiren And Koppa they head in the direction of Serpentcoil, a distant island said to be the lost stronghold of treasure-hungry pirates. To face the many dangers that await them, the two will have to traverse complex dungeons full of hostile monsters, hidden traps and useful objects. All the equipment and experience Shiren has accumulated will be lost if he is defeated during exploration, so be careful not to be caught unprepared! Save the mysterious girl and uncover the mystery surrounding Serpentcoil Island.

The exit up Nintendo Switch of this last main episode of the series is announced for the West after Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of FatePublished on PlayStation Vita in 2016 and onwards Nintendo Switch in 2020. While retaining traditional gameplay, this new chapter introduces new elements and 3D graphics to shape a fresh and exciting adventure.

Let’s see the announcement trailer below.

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island – Announcement Trailer

