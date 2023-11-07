Spike Chunsoft has revealed some improvements to the gameplay that we will find in Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island. In fact, some improvements have been made in this new chapter of the franchise they will make exploration easier and more fun. In fact, now it will be possible to track our steps thanks to the mini-map, set four different types of projectiles or spells thanks to the hotbar, and use dodging to move more quickly in the dungeons.

But it didn’t end here. In fact, the title will present an expanded version of the Live Display Mode where it will be possible to keep an eye on lots of information about our adventure. This will be available in mode Standard and in mode Simplifiedso that players who don’t need too much detail can have the screen a little freer.

Last but not least, the company announced the Rescue functionality thanks to which we will be able to save a player who has ended up KO while exploring the dungeons. The game will also feature a Parallel Playbut more information on this will be released in the future.

I remind you that Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island will be available in Europe starting from February 27, 2024 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

