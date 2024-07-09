Spike Chunsoft has released the second major update for Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island For Nintendo Switch. With this update the character of is made playable Tatsumi Shirennew floors are added to the various dungeons and a Basic Training Mode.

Tatsumi Shiren

Tatsumi Shirena combination of Tatsumi of the main game and of Shirencan now be selected as a playable character in the Sacred Tree trials. Tatsumi Shiren makes its exclusive debut in this latest free update. While you can’t equip anything, Tatsumi Shiren can unleash special attacks by consuming its satiety.

Increased number of dungeon floors

In the mode Sacred Treethe following dungeons will have multiple floors, offering a greater challenge and more opportunities for exploration.

Kiki Island 25F → 99F

Inference Path Training 20F → 50F

Training Path of Extra Inference 20F → 50F

Peach Dungeon 20F → 99F

Sumo Dungeon 20F → 99F

Cat-Ching’s Divine Will 10F → 99F

Trapper’s Secret Path 20F → 99F

Training Path of Gimmicks 20F → 50F

Training Path of Shopping 40F → 99F

Behemoth Rush 30F → 99F

Sacred Ocean Tunnel 15F → 99F

Domain of Staves and Scrolls 20F → 50F

Isle of the Mighty 50F → 99F

Added basic training mode

To the Monster Dojo “ mode has been addedBasic training”. In this mode you can learn the basics of dungeon exploration. Starting from a predetermined set of objects and enemies, you can practice the best techniques to reach the stairs.

New threat alert

The new “Threat warning” warns you when you are about to be knocked out by taking damage equal to or greater than the damage you just received. You can enable or disable the “Threat Alert” in the game settings.

Source: Spike Chunsoft