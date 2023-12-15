Spike Chunsoft has shared a new trailer online for Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Islandthe next one coming January 25, 2024 on Nintendo Switch in Japan and the February 27 of the same year in the rest of the world.

In this new trailer we are introduced to the gameplay systems of the title, such as the Monster Dojo, a structure where it will be possible to replicate the fights in the dungeons and practice at will. The. is also shown Parallel Playwhich will allow us to have fun with various features.

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island – System trailer

Source: Spike Chunsoft