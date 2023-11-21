Spike Chunsoft has released new images and information online for Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Islandthe next one coming February 27, 2024 worldwide exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Upgrade Shiren to “Sumo” status

There are many altered states and effects, but one of the most powerful is status Sumo. Shiren gets Sumo power when her fullness goes above 150 and loses it when it drops to 120. Since Shiren’s fullness can be increased or changed by eating Onigiri and certain other items, you can control when you gain this mighty form. In this state, Shiren gains many benefits, such as increased attack power, increased maximum HP, and the ability to nullify traps by crushing them underfoot. However, Shiren cannot use objects to move.

Effects of the Sumo state

Increased maximum HP and attack power.

Walking on traps destroys them without harming Shiren.

Shiren can burrow through walls with normal attacks, regardless of which weapon she has equipped.

Shiren is immune to effects or objects that normally force him to move.

Wandering behemoths

There are mysterious doors that are said to lead to another realm full of giant and powerful monsters called Behemoth. Sometimes these Behemoth Doors open inside the dungeon, so be careful if you see one on the map. Behemoths are much more powerful than any normal monster. They have extremely high attack power and are completely immune to frontal or side attacks thanks to their defensive barrier. If you come across a Behemoth, the best thing to do is run away.

Characteristics of Behemoths

They come from the Behemoth Gates and disappear after some time.

Extremely high attack power.

Slow movement speed due to huge size.

Immune to frontal and side attacks.

Vulnerable to attacks from behind.

Gain advantages with sacred items

One of the novelties of this new episode are the sacred objects. A Holy Item is a rare piece of equipment that brings with it random enhanced abilities. There are two types of sacred objects: Blue And Gold. Golden items are rarer, but their effect varies from time to time, so a blue item can have a more powerful effect than a gold item. Additionally, there are rare categories of runes called “natural runes,” which are found on some “sacred” weapons and shields. These natural runes have unique effects that cannot be obtained elsewhere.

Characteristics of sacred objects

They often have a higher Base Value than normal equipment.

Sometimes they have a Rune that is not usually found on the normal version of that equipment.

Sometimes they have a powerful Nature Rune attached.

Training in the Monster Dojo

The Monster Dojo it is a special structure where it is possible to simulate encounters in the dungeons and practice at will, to learn and train to face the actual dungeons. Inside the Monster Dojo you can freely place monsters, objects and traps that you have previously encountered in the dungeons. Learn all the tricks that the monsters have available and experiment to develop a winning strategy that will lead you to victory.

Personages

Hibiki — Young officer of the Red Whale Pirates. He hates greedy people and follows the Red Ark’s motto of taking only what is necessary. Hibiki travels to Serpentcoil Island in search of a peculiar lost treasure.

Sokusen — The loyal boatswain of the Red Whale Pirates and Hibiki’s right-hand man. He accompanies and helps Hibiki on her expedition to Serpentcoil Island.

Tugai — The bombastic captain of the Black Shark Pirates. He has brought his crew to Serpentcoil Island with the intention of claiming every last treasure for himself.

Seki — The leader of a group of ninjas living in hiding on Serpentcoil Island. Despite her exceptional abilities, she is best known for her kindness. She is loved by her fellow ninja, who affectionately consider her their princess.

Source: Spike Chunsoft