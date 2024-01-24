The number of Weekly Famitsu out this week in Japan features the review of Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Islandthe new title of Spike Chunsoft for the beloved (at least at home) RPG dungeon series.

According to the magazine's four reviewers, the title he narrowly missed the Perfect Score. Two editors gave it a score of 9 out of 10while the other two wanted to reward him with a score of 10 out of 10for a total of 38 out of 40.

We remind you that Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island will be available in Japan starting tomorrow, January 25thand will arrive in Europe in a month, the February 27exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Source: Weekly Famitsu Street Gematsu