During the Japanese edition of Nintendo Direct today, Spike Chunsoft announced the dungeon RPG that goes by the name of Shiren the Wanderer 6: Toguro Island Expedition Recordnew exclusive Nintendo Switch.

The release in Japan is scheduled for January 25, 2024. There are currently no Western releases planned. Below we can see the announcement trailer.

Shiren the Wanderer 6: Toguro Island Expedition Record – Announcement Trailer

Source: Spike Chunsoft Street Gematsu