Spike Chunsoft prepares for the western announcement of Shiren the Wanderer 6: Toguro Island Expedition Recorda title which in our territory will bear the adapted name Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island. Although the official announcement from the company is currently missing, the certainty of the arrival comes from a Canadian store, which published the product page ahead of time complete with localized screenshots and other accompanying material, also adding that the title will debut on Nintendo Switch from the February 27, 2024.

While waiting for communications from Spike Chunsoftwe leave you with the gallery of dedicated images and a general overview of the game.

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island Shiren and her companion Koppa return for an all-new adventure on Serpentcoil Island! After receiving a vision of a mysterious girl held captive by a terrible monster, Shiren and Koppa head to Serpentcoil Island, a distant island said to be the lost stronghold of treasure-hoarding pirates. Determined to save the girl and find the treasure, the two throw themselves into danger… only to be soundly defeated, like everyone else who has tried before. Undeterred, Shiren and Koppa vow to challenge the monster again to save the mysterious girl. To face the many dangers that await them, the two must traverse complex dungeons full of hostile monsters, hidden traps and useful items. All the equipment and experience Shiren has accumulated will be lost if she is defeated during exploration, so it’s best to be careful and not be caught unprepared! Save the mysterious girl and unravel the mystery surrounding Serpentcoil Island! Main features Shiren returns to the West – The return of a true classic! Shiren the Wanderer is back for a new adventure!

– The return of a true classic! Shiren the Wanderer is back for a new adventure! Mystery Dungeon offers endless gameplay – Procedurally generated dungeon maps, enemies and loot ensure that every playthrough will be a new challenge for even the most experienced adventurers!

– Procedurally generated dungeon maps, enemies and loot ensure that every playthrough will be a new challenge for even the most experienced adventurers! New adventures and friends – Travel alongside a diverse cast of islanders and face powerful adversaries!

– Travel alongside a diverse cast of islanders and face powerful adversaries! Save other players – Reach out to your fellow wanderers who have collapsed inside the dungeons, so they can resume their adventure there and help you in times of need!

Source: Video Game Plus via Gematsu