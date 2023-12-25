From Bethlehem's Manger Square, Star Street winds towards the upper part of this West Bank city of special significance for Christians on these dates. It is enough to walk about 500 meters uphill between bazaars and tourist shops completely empty this year to reach the Lutheran Church of Christmas. There are 10 minutes left until five in the afternoon and the faithful, little by little, are approaching to attend the mass that Pastor Münster will lead this afternoon, in which the situation in Gaza will be very present in his sermon. The religious says that several of the faithful who attend the service have relatives in the Strip and some of them have suffered losses due to Israeli bombings. Among them is Shireen Awad. His entire maternal family remains there, two of his uncles died and another aunt is seriously injured. Israel warned the population to move south, but they thought they would never bomb a church. They were wrong.

Sitting in the sacristy of the Lutheran church – she is Orthodox, but assures that she attends any Christian temple without distinction -, sad and at the same time angry, this 45-year-old woman, married with four children, says that she has around thirty relatives in the Strip, aged between 10 and 80. “They are in a horrible situation. My mother's entire family is there, my uncles, my cousins, my nephews… They are in the north, in Gaza City, where no type of humanitarian aid is arriving from the south.” They stayed in the north because they thought that the churches, the Orthodox and the Catholic ones in the capital of the Strip, would serve as a refuge for them. “In total, the communities of both parishes are 900 and the majority decided to stay.”

It was a bad decision. One of her aunts died after Israel attacked the temples on October 19. “The first to die was my aunt. She died after an attack on the Orthodox church in which her sister was also injured. They were taking refuge in the nursing home of the religious complex along with 300 other people when an Israeli missile fell,” explains Shireen.

“It was the first days of the war and there was still some medical care, so the two were taken to the hospital. My aunt had internal bleeding but she didn't notice it because they couldn't do an x-ray. There was no x-ray machine. She passed away 12 hours later,” she continues. “Her sister had broken her hip and she needed a prosthesis, but they couldn't operate on her until 24 hours later because, at that time, she was not a priority patient,” she adds. “They did it without anesthesia,” she says. Since then she is sitting in a wheelchair. “The last time I spoke with her she told me that she preferred to die rather than continue with the pain that the operation left her with.” She continues to suffer.

The lack of medical care due to the destruction of the entire health infrastructure is what also ended the life of another of his uncles. Any medical emergency, even if not serious, can be fatal in Gaza. “My uncle died at the end of November, when the air raids had wiped out everything. He was unlucky enough to suffer appendicitis, but could not be taken to hospital. There were no hospitals anymore.” After a week without treatment of any kind, his infection spread throughout his body without anyone being able to do anything. “That's how he left.”

Shireen is desperately trying to send some aid, but nothing has entered Gaza for weeks. “The only thing we can do is keep recharging their mobile phones so we can continue talking to them and that's what we do because they can't,” he says. “We were able to send them some money in October but we have not done so for weeks because they have told us that they do not receive anything. There are no banks, there are no hospitals… They have destroyed everything.”

Wandering looking for shelter

The woman tells how her relatives go from one place to another trying to protect themselves from the bombs. “When Hamas fires rockets from Gaza towards Tel Aviv, sirens sound and people run to shelters, which are safe places. In addition, anti-aircraft defenses destroy almost all projectiles in the air. In Gaza it is not like that. My family takes refuge in a school next to the church, others go to hospitals or mosques… But there is no safe place,” she says. “My relatives told me that the other day, snipers killed two women who dared to go out to go to the bathroom.”

“Time has shown that all those buildings have been attacked. It doesn't matter if you stay in the north or flee to the south. That you go to school, to university,” she continues. “The last news I had about them was that they had decided to stop being together, to separate. Some have stayed in the Catholic Church and the others in the Orthodox Church. They believe that if one group is attacked, the other will have a better chance of surviving.”

Stories like Shireen's were very present during the Christmas Eve celebration in Bethlehem. The thousands of tourists who visit the city around this time have stopped doing so this year due to the war. In solidarity with the Gazans, there is no tree in front of the Church of the Nativity or any type of Christmas decoration. Just a life-size birth in which the Virgin holds a dead child in her arms in a white shroud like the one wrapped around the deceased in Gaza. Around it, piles of rubble and a concertina wire like that of the separation wall with Israel that is just a few kilometers further north.

Like every year, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, made a pilgrimage to Manger Square, this year with a kufiya, the typical Palestinian scarf, around the neck. “We have to stop the bombs, the attacks and the violence and bring people back to their homes,” he said, surrounded by journalists and among a huge security detail. “We Palestinians cry this Christmas for the dead and homeless children,” he continued. “We all have to remain united, because what the enemy wants is dispersion,” he added. This Christmas, his visit to the Basilica of the Nativity in Bethlehem was surrounded by controversy after all those responsible for the Christian churches met with the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog. Before his arrival, the neighbors displayed a huge Palestinian flag that occupied almost the entire square.

“The world has to stand up and look at Palestine,” Shireen continues. “The Government of Israel is systematically failing to comply with international law. We have to wake up because this is a matter of humanity,” she adds. “For us, this year, Christmas is very special because we have truly understood its meaning. The spirit of Christmas is not the gifts, it is not a tree, it is not the decoration. The spirit of Christmas is caring for others and feeling their pain. Feel the pain of our brothers and sisters in Gaza. It doesn't matter if they are Christians or Muslims.”

