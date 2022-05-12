JERUSALEM. A convulsive day, yesterday, in which the whole spectrum of news that has been arriving daily, for years, from Israel and the West Bank was concentrated. It began in the morning, with the news of the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist who worked for Al Jazeera, to continue with a government crisis in Israel announced and not completed by the Arab parties, to end with rocket launches from Gaza to the south of the country, with the killing of two people in some clashes in the West Bank and the death of an attacker in the old city of Jerusalem.

The murder of Shireen Abu Akleh, a veteran of correspondence in the West Bank, sparked protests from Arab countries, but also from the Palestinian Authority, Hamas and Islamic Jihad. The condemnations against the killing of the journalist also reached the UN from where an independent investigation into her murder was called for. Investigation that Israel has promised thorough. Immediately after the murder, the finger was pointed at the Israeli army which was engaged in a counter-terrorism operation in the Jenin refugee camp. The city of the West Bank has been a thorn in Israel’s side for years, due to its profound radicalization, especially among young people. From here also came the terrorists who in late March and early April, first in Bnei Brak and then in Tel Aviv, claimed eight civilian victims. Since then, the Israeli army has increasingly tightened the city in a vice, with constant roundups that have always been accompanied by gun battles, with civilian casualties. Just like yesterday it happened to Shireen Abu Akleh, who was there to document the raids. Aviv Kohai, the head of the Israeli army, has promised a thorough investigation into the case, however, resuming reports that it was Palestinian fire that killed Shrin. The Israeli government has asked the Palestinian government to cooperate in the autopsy and investigation. But according to what Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, the government of the Palestinian National Authority does not want to cooperate. Defense Ministers Benny Gantz and Foreign Affairs Ministers Yair Lapid both said they contacted the Palestinian Authority by sending a message to President Abu Mazen as well. The media battle of propaganda has been unleashed, for which on the one hand the Palestinian authorities would not want to collaborate in a joint investigation because they are aware that it was Palestinian fire that killed Shririn; on the other hand, on the Palestinian media and social networks, we read that the Israeli proposals have no basis and are not truthful and only tend to change reality. The journalist’s murder also threatened to send the Israeli government home. For yesterday, a confidence vote was expected, required by Likud after the government had lost pieces in recent weeks, leaving the majority to 60 MPs like the opposition. The decision of the Arab Ra’am party was awaited, dissatisfiedor government policy especially after the clashes on the Temple Mount during Ramadan. The same party announced yesterday morning that it wanted to leave after Shirin was killed. To then change his mind, confirm support for “bringing forward ideas to improve the lives of Arabs” by making the government survive. But the rockets from Gaza to southern Israel, at least two and the attempted killing of an Israeli soldier in the old city, have brought the country back into the harsh reality of weeks of strong tensions, to mitigate which changes are being demanded from many sides. course and a stable government.