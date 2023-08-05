Shipwrecked small boat south of Lampedusa, one dead. Missing a woman and a child

A small boat was wrecked about 23 miles from Lampedusa. Coast guard patrol boats recovered 43 people and a body, perhaps belonging to a minor, in the water.

Currently two are missing: a woman and a child. Meanwhile, the search for the harbor master’s office on the site of the shipwreck continues, to the south-west of the Sicilian island.

Yesterday, 40 boats arrived in Lampedusa for a total of 1,677 people, while 20 people are stranded on a rock on the west coast after the boat they were on crashed. Due to strong winds, the coast guard has not yet been able to reach the survivors, who have received water and food from the firefighters.

This morning, a girl nine months pregnant also arrived. The young woman, originally from the Ivory Coast, gave birth to little Eli in the island’s hospital.